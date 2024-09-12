Council approves Derbyshire village affordable housing scheme despite reduced biodiversity plan

Council planners have given the go-ahead for a residential scheme in South Normanton despite a reduced contribution towards the area’s biodiversity and no additional financial contributions to the area’s infrastructure because the plans will provide much needed affordable housing.

The council’s planning committee looked favourably on the Dukeries Homes’ application for 21 homes on a 0.56hectare site, near Dahlia Avenue, after establishing the scheme’s plan to provide purely affordable housing outweighed its inability to afford the usual S106 financial contributions towards improving green spaces and sports facilities.

And after further consideration at a meeting, on September 4, the committee accepted a reduced biodiversity net gain contribution from the developer of 1.81per cent from an earlier reported 13.68per cent providing it is backed-up with an £81,000 contribution for its delivery and maintenance.

A council spokesperson stated: “Despite the reduction in the biodiversity net gain anticipated at the time of that earlier report, it [is] considered that the resulting planning balance remains in favour of the delivery of the affordable housing.”

The Proposed Dukeries Homes' 21 Home Residential Development Near Dahlia Avenue, At South Normanton

The council felt the public benefit of providing a 100per cent affordable housing scheme outweighed the lack of a financial contribution and it was recommended no additional financial contributions be sought other than those covering off-site biodiversity and its on-going management.

In addition, because the original application dated back to 2021 it is not subject to the national mandatory biodiversity net gain conditions where a minimum of 10per cent would now be legally required.

The scheme includes ten two-storey, two-bedroom properties, nine two-storey, three-bedroom properties, and two flats with one bedroom each in a two-storey building.

It also includes an embankment and hedgerow shielding it from the M1 motorway and the site sits near existing nearby homes on Dahlia Avenue and Primrose Close.

Public objections had included concerns about over-density, the impact on local amenities, increased traffic, noise and light pollution, and the loss of a land buffer near to the M1.

But Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority stated the development is not expected to have any detrimental highways impact, and the National Highways organisation was satisfied the scheme will not adversely affect nearby highways.

The district council has stressed there will need to be provision for the management and maintenance of drainage but the county council raised no objections concerning a flood risk, and it was satisfied with noise mitigation plans including an existing fence, and it also feels there will be sufficient school capacity.

A district council spokesperson added: “It is acknowledged that the policy requirement for infrastructure contributions is not being met for financial viability reasons, but nevertheless, the benefits of this proposal, from the delivery of 100per cent affordable dwellings for which there is a demonstrable need, is considered to outweigh the normal requirements for the contributions that would otherwise be sought from a housing scheme of this scale.”

The planning committee approved the application subject to a legal agreement that the development is restricted to only affordable housing and that there is an £81,000 contribution for the council to use for off-site biodiversity measures.