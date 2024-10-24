Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are set to face disruption along on a number of busy routes across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Buxton, Bolsover and Ripley – with roadworks and closures taking place.

Roadworks are underway along Hady Hill in Chesterfield, and are set to be completed by midnight tomorrow (Friday, October 25).

Station Back Lane in Chesterfield is a long term closure, with the route set to reopen in July 2025.

Two sets of roadworks are taking place along the B6050 at Cutthorpe, with one set to be completed by October 28 and the other expected to be finished by November 4.

A section of the A61 at Higham is closed until November 2 – with resurfacing works underway along the route.

Roadworks are underway along the A38 Alfreton Road between South Normanton and Sutton-in-Ashfield, which are set to be completed by November 22.

A section of Oxcroft Lane at Bolsover is closed until November 1 to allow for works to take place.

Drivers are set to face delays along the A617 at Glapwell, with roadworks taking place until October 26.

Roadworks are underway along the A6 Derwent Way in Matlock, and are set to be completed by tomorrow.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until due to a landslip.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6187 Hope Road at Bamford, which are set to be completed by January 2025.

Drivers may also face delays along the A515 Ashbourne Road outside Buxton – with roadworks underway until October 30.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.