The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team have been patrolling in Killamarsh and Eckington over the past few days, along with North East Derbyshire District Council’s civil enforcement officers – where a number of tickets were issued.

A team spokesperson said: “Parking on pavements can cause significant obstruction for disabled persons when walking or using a mobility scooter or wheelchair – as well as for families with push chairs.

“The presence of vehicles that physically block pavements and drop curbs, or less obviously, access to dropped curbs, can also be dangerous. Often, the only way to avoid such obstructions with a wheelchair or scooter is to use the road for an extended period. The presence of parked cars can force you further into the road, where you are vulnerable as a relatively small and poorly visible vehicle.

“This has the effect of making the some of the most vulnerable in society left both disenfranchised and with the responsibility of confronting instances of anti-social parking, simply for them to be able to move safely around the urban environment.”

