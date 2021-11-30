Derbyshire roads remain closed as snow disruption continues
A number of roads remained closed overnight in Derbyshire due to the weekend snow – despite rising temperatures.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:18 am
Roads in the north of the county continue to be affected, with three still shut to traffic overnight.
In a tweet, Derbyshire County Council said: "We've now only three roads still closed, Snake Pass, Holme Moss and Cat and Fiddle and these will remain closed overnight.
MORE: Derbyshire weather: Will it snow again in Chesterfield? Met Office forecast after snow and ice warnings
"We'll get crews out tomorrow to inspect and will update as soon as we know more at 12noon."
Holme Moss had reopened at 7.30am.