Derbyshire roads remain closed as snow disruption continues

A number of roads remained closed overnight in Derbyshire due to the weekend snow – despite rising temperatures.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:18 am

Roads in the north of the county continue to be affected, with three still shut to traffic overnight.

In a tweet, Derbyshire County Council said: "We've now only three roads still closed, Snake Pass, Holme Moss and Cat and Fiddle and these will remain closed overnight.

"We'll get crews out tomorrow to inspect and will update as soon as we know more at 12noon."

Holme Moss had reopened at 7.30am.

A number of roads remained closed overnight in Derbyshire due to the weekend snow – despite rising temperatures. Lorries get stuck on the A515 in the Peak District this weekend. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.
