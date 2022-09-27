Derbyshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start this week:

There are a number of planned road closures that could cause delays this week

• M1, from 8pm September 30 to 5am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Tibshelf Services, slip road closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm September 30 to 5am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closure due to maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm October 3 to 5am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29 to junction 28, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 31 to junction 30, slip road closure and lane closures for inspections, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth Village to Barnby Moor, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

• M1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.