News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Travellers set up camp in Chesterfield – with several caravans on site

A group of travellers have set up camp on a Chesterfield site over the weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 26th September 2022, 8:10 pm

On Saturday, September 24, residents in the Hasland area reported that a group of travellers had established an encampment in land off Heathcote Drive, close to Calow Lane.

As of today (Monday, September 26), the group remains in place. Photos show a number of caravans parked in between the goalposts of a football pitch, with one resident of a neighbouring property reporting “fires and lots of noise.”

READ THIS: Developers plan to build 248 homes in Derbyshire town – on current site of equestrian centre

The camp was set up over the weekend.

Most Popular

The Derbyshire Times has contacted Chesterfield Borough Council for a comment.

TravellersChesterfieldDerbyshireChesterfield Borough Council