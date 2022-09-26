Travellers set up camp in Chesterfield – with several caravans on site
A group of travellers have set up camp on a Chesterfield site over the weekend.
On Saturday, September 24, residents in the Hasland area reported that a group of travellers had established an encampment in land off Heathcote Drive, close to Calow Lane.
As of today (Monday, September 26), the group remains in place. Photos show a number of caravans parked in between the goalposts of a football pitch, with one resident of a neighbouring property reporting “fires and lots of noise.”
The Derbyshire Times has contacted Chesterfield Borough Council for a comment.