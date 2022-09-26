Lovell Partnerships have submitted an application to Bolsover District Council to build 248 homes on an eight hectare site just off Langwith Road, Bolsover.

The site is currently occupied by the Villa Mar Equestrian Centre, which consists of two bungalows – one occupied and the other vacant. It also incorporates stables, a yard and outdoor riding arena with surrounding grassed paddocks.

The proposed development would be bound to the east by the B6417 Rotherham Road, to the south by the A632 Langwith Road, and to the west by an existing residential development.

Just shy of 250 homes are proposed for the site. Credit: Lovell Partnerships

To the north, the site borders a large residential development which is currently under construction. Two new junctions will be created onto Langwith Road, along with a pedestrian access point at the southeast of the site.

The developers have confirmed that 30% of the homes created will be classed as “social, affordable or intermediate rent” housing. There will be 75 homes that meet this criteria, with 35 of those being two-bed properties and the others consisting of three bedrooms.

Of the other 173 homes on the site, 42 will be two-beds, 88 will have three bedrooms and 43 will include four bedrooms.

In their application, the developers said that a number of key services are close to the proposed development, and that there are enough of these to cope with increased demand.

“The allocation of the site by the Local Authority is the end result of a process that confirms suitability for residential development. This is demonstrated by the proximity of a large number of services including education, health, employment, retail and leisure facilities.

“The new development has potential to support a variety of transport modes. The local area and Bolsover town centre can be accessed by car, bus, cycle, or on foot. Larger cities can be accessed via the M1 corridor.

“Bolsover is an evolving town – historically centred on industry, the town is slowly changing to service-led employment driven by a growing population.”

According to the Coal Authority, the development is situated in a low risk area, with no recorded risks. There may, however, be unrecorded issues relating to the area’s coal mining history.