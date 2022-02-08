Derbyshire road closures: Drivers warned of roadwork delays this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

Drivers are being warned to avoid these road closures

• M1, from midnight, January 12 to 11.59pm February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 9am February 7 to 3pm February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 28 to junction 26, hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 7 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29 to junction 28, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction27, exit slip road lane closure for works on local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.