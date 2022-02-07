Derbyshire named speed camera hotspot - only London has more roadside devices

According to research by a car insurance provider, the county has 958 fixed cameras, meaning there are 365 per 1,000km2.

The highest speed recorded by a Derbyshire camera in the past three years was 148mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire has been named a speed camera hotspot – second only to London for the number of fixed roadside devices. Image: Pixabay.

Go Shorty, a provider of short-term car insurance, analysed data from British police forces to find out which areas have the most speed cameras and catch speeders doing the fastest speeds.

It was found Greater London has the highest number of speed cameras per km2, with 631 per km2.