Derbyshire named speed camera hotspot - only London has more roadside devices
Derbyshire has been named a speed camera hotspot – second only to London for the number of fixed roadside devices.
According to research by a car insurance provider, the county has 958 fixed cameras, meaning there are 365 per 1,000km2.
The highest speed recorded by a Derbyshire camera in the past three years was 148mph.
Go Shorty, a provider of short-term car insurance, analysed data from British police forces to find out which areas have the most speed cameras and catch speeders doing the fastest speeds.
It was found Greater London has the highest number of speed cameras per km2, with 631 per km2.
A Go Shorty spokesperson said: “Speed cameras are more advanced and efficient than ever before, and if you’re caught you face a minimum of a £100 fine with the potential of being disqualified from driving altogether for repeat offences, which could impact the cost of your temporary car insurance premiums.”