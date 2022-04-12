But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am May 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

There are road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A38, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 27 to junction 28, slip road and lane closure due to technology works.

• M1, from 8pm April 21 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 27 to Tibshelf Services, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm April 21 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 28 to junction 27, lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A38, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 northbound and southbound, Alfreton to junction 28 (M1), carriageway closures with a diversion route due to carriageway repairs.