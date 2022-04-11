Green light for new homes development next to Chesterfield school

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee backed the plans, which will see nine properties built off Cottage Close, Poolsbrook, at a meeting this week.

The proposed development is next to Poolsbrook Primary School and some concerns were raised during the planning process about access, parking and ‘overlooking’ of the school site.

Councillors have given the go-ahead for a new homes development next to a Chesterfield school. Image: Google Maps.

Comments by resident Nick Layfield, published on the council website, said traffic, access, parking, overlooking of the school and road safety were his primary concerns.

The application was referred back to the planning committee this week, having previously been approved in December last year, when developers agreed to provide £56,628 towards affordable housing.

An officer’s report says: “The applicant was concerned about the viability of the scheme on the basis of this contribution and as a result wanted to reconsider the proposed development.

"The following report is an update and new recommendation following revisions to the proposed development.”

The site is vacant land which appears to have been previously ‘associated with the school’.

Homes will be a mixture of dormer bungalows, semi-detached and detached properties.

Planning officers believe the development will improve the area.

"This is a sustainable location for residential development which will lead to an enhancement of the site and surroundings in line with the objectives of the regeneration priority areas,” their report adds.

“The amended scheme has addressed concerns in relation to design, amenity impacts and highway safety.