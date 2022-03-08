Derbyshire road closures: drivers warned of major road closures

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm March 5 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to junction 31, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

There are 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week

• M1, from midnight, January 12 to 11.59pm March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from midnight, February 12 to 11.59pm March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from midnight, February 17 to 11.59pm March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8am March 7 to 5pm March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm March 12 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29A, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road and lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

• M1, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29 to Tibshelf, Lane closure due to survey works.