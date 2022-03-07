Latest photos show A57 Snake Pass remains in perilous state after landslide

Last month Derbyshire County Council (DCC) announced the notorious road was to close for at least four weeks following a landscape which left it in a perilous state.

Councillor Nigel Gourlay, who represents Chapel and the Hope Valley at DCC, commented: “Obviously the residents around the landslips are suffering a great amount of disruption.

“Most are following guidance not to cross the landslips and are taking long detours.”

Snake Pass has been affected by landslips

Last week it was reported that the council needed to wait for the ground to stop moving before it could carry out a proper assessment of the damage and take appropriate action.

Coun Gourlay continued: “Once DCC Highways has properly surveyed the area, and if it is safe, I hope that there will be further guidance.”

Snake Pass - damage to the road

