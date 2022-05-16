On Sunday, May 29, a number of engineering works are taking place on the lines that link Sheffield to Chesterfield and Grindleford.

All East Midlands Railway services, which connect Chesterfield and Alfreton to Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street, will terminate at Sheffield. Buses will connect passengers between Sheffield and Stockport.

No EMR trains will operate between Stockport and Liverpool Lime Street, so travellers will need to use Northern or TransPennine Express services to reach stations beyond Stockport.

Travellers across Derbyshire will be affected by the works.

For travellers on Northern’s Hope Valley line, buses will be provided between Sheffield and Chinley. Edale will be served by a mini-bus shuttle service to and from Hope. Trains will run between Edale and Manchester Piccadilly.

Due to the engineering work between Chesterfield and Sheffield, trains between Norwich and Sheffield will be diverted and incur extended journey times of up to 30 minutes. No trains will be calling at Dronfield, and travellers will have to use replacement bus services from Sheffield and Chesterfield.