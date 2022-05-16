“Truculent” Chesterfield drunk driver sipped Budweiser while refusing breath test

George Nicholson, 37, told police there was no point providing a sample as he had already knocked back “a bottle of Scotch”.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard on April 9 the defendant was “slurring” as he walked around to the other side of his car and picked up the bottle of lager.

After being arrested at around 4am in Eckington Nicholson was taken to the police station - where he again refused a blood sample.

The court heard Nicholson had a “dreadful” record of previous convictions, including dangerous driving, driving while banned and four previous drink driving offences.

In 2017 the defendant received a suspended jail term for driving while over the limit.

His solicitor, Nadine Wilford, said the father-of-one had been going through a “difficult time” when the offence happened - having separated from his partner and having been disciplined at work.

She said: “He admits he was difficult with police and sarcastic. He only made things worse for himself and them - which is what he intended.”

Nicholson, of Clowne Road, Shuttlewood, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Nicholson: “Your record is dreadful - this was 4am and you were in your vehicle being truculent and objectionable with the police.

“This is your fourth drink-driving related offence - you blatantly refused to give a specimen and you were impaired.

“You were given many opportunities but you remained truculent and objectionable.”

The judge told Nicholson his offending crossed the custody threshold however he suspended a 20-week jailed term for 12 months due to mitigating factors.

Nicholson, the court heard, gave “significant” support to his former partner in terms of finances and childcare for his young daughter.

The judge added the “main reason” he was able to suspend the jail time was that Nicholson had fully complied with his suspended sentence previously and had stayed out of trouble for five years.

Nicholson was banned from driving for five years with an extended test, handed a 14-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 31-day thinking skills programme.

He was made to pay £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.