Derbyshire rail passengers warned of disruption this afternoon after train hits tree along route between Chesterfield and Nottingham
East Midlands Railway (EMR) have confirmed that rail lines are closed between Langley Mill and Alfreton, due to a train striking a tree and another train standing with a fault.
This is disrupting EMR trains on the Norwich/Nottingham/Liverpool Lime Street route.
Trains are currently unable to run in both directions between Langley Mill and Alfreton, until the affected trains are on the move.Some services maybe diverted between Nottingham and Chesterfield, to go via Derby and will not call at Langley Mill or Alfreton.
At present, EMR are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next hour. As soon as the problem is fixed, the priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again – which the operator hopes will happen by 3.00pm.
