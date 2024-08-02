The top 10 restaurants you need to try this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to OpenTable

By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 12:06 BST
These are some of the best places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer – based on OpenTable reviews.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews – helping food lovers to discover great places to eat.

OpenTable has compiled a list of the best overall eateries across Derbyshire – including restaurants in Matlock, Chesterfield and Eyam.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants in the coming weeks?

These are some of the best-reviewed places to eat across the county.

1. Best places to eat

These are some of the best-reviewed places to eat across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 867 OpenTable reviews - being praised for their “excellent food, atmosphere and service.”

2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 867 OpenTable reviews - being praised for their “excellent food, atmosphere and service.” Photo: Google

The Galleon Steakhouse on St Mary's Gate has a 4.6/5 rating from 1,054 OpenTable reviews - with one customer describing the food as “delicious.”

3. The Galleon Steakhouse, Chesterfield

The Galleon Steakhouse on St Mary's Gate has a 4.6/5 rating from 1,054 OpenTable reviews - with one customer describing the food as “delicious.” Photo: Google

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,575 OpenTable reviews - impressing visitors with their “interesting food served by friendly, attentive staff.”

4. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

Stones has a 4.9/5 rating based on 2,575 OpenTable reviews - impressing visitors with their “interesting food served by friendly, attentive staff.” Photo: Google

