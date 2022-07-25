Derbyshire rail passengers warned not to travel on Wednesday as UK-wide strikes hit train network

Train services will be severely limited and some routes will be closed altogether amid national industrial action on July 27.

Thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step in during the walkout - which has been called by the RMT union - to keep vital services running for those who need them.

But with significantly reduced services and some lines closed completely, passengers are asked to only travel if they must.

Only half of the usual trains are planned to run the full route of the Midland Main Line, affecting passengers in Chesterfield and Derby

Trains are also set to start later and finish much earlier than usual, operating between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Only half of the usual trains are planned to run the full route of the Midland Main Line, which runs between London St Pancras, Nottingham and Sheffield and serves both Chesterfield and Derby, with the last services leaving in the early afternoon.

Those who really need to travel should allow extra time and check their last train times.

Gary Walsh, East Midlands Route Director for Network Rail said: “While we’ve done all we can to keep some services running, there will still be a very limited selection for passengers in the East Midlands this Wednesday.

“I’m sorry for the impact this will have on people’s plans to travel to, from or through the region. I’d urge those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect significant disruption.”

Passengers are also warned to expect disruption the following morning, Thursday, July 28, with a later start to services as railway workers return to their duties.

Separately ASLEF, another union which represents train driver,s has called strike action across eight train operators on Saturday, July 30.

The train operators involved do not operate in the East Midlands but the impact of the action is expected to affect adjacent lines across the rail networks so passengers are asked to check their journeys before travelling over the weekend as well.

Further information for passengers is available on the National Rail website.