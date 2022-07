Kimberley Chege, 14, was last seen in Vale Drive, Shirebrook, at 2.30pm on Saturday, July 23.

She is described as black, 5ft 7ins tall and of large build.

She has very long braided hair and brown eyes and was wearing a beige dress when last seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing 14-year-old Kimberley Chege

It is thought Kimberley may have visited the Nottingham area.