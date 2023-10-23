Flooding caused by Storm Babet has led to cancellations, diversions and ‘do not travel’ warnings for Derbyshire rail passengers.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) have confirmed that flooding is still causing disruption for passengers at a number of Derbyshire stations. Trains are currently being diverted between Nottingham and Chesterfield, so cannot call at Alfreton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston.

This will add approximately 30 minutes to journey times, and EMR have no estimate for when services will resume at these stations.

Northern trains between Sheffield and Nottingham are also facing disruption due to flooding on the rail line near Ilkeston – with services cancelled today and customers warned not to travel further than Alfreton. This is expected to continue until tomorrow morning.

Services between Alfreton and Nottingham are impacted today.