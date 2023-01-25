Derbyshire passengers warned of disruption as rail strikes leave no East Midlands or Northern trains running
Rail strikes are set to start again next week – decimating train services across Derbyshire.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) will not operate any services on Wednesday, February 1, and Friday, February 3. This is due to the latest round of industrial action taken by members of the ASLEF union and train drivers with the RMT union.
This strike action specifically affects train drivers, leaving EMR unable to operate any trains on these days. The industrial action will also affect other train operating companies and their services across the country.
Northern has also informed passengers that it will not operate any trains on February 1 and 3.
The company has advised that a handful of its services will be affected February 2 and 4 – and recommended that those travelling on these days check their journey planner beforehand.
EMR Customers who have purchased an advance, off-peak, or anytime ticket for the days affected may travel on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including, Tuesday, February 7.
If customers choose not to travel on the days around the strike action, they can receive a full refund from the point they purchased the tickets. No administration fee will be charged. EMR services on the days around the strike action are not affected and will run as normal.
Northern passengers are also able to use tickets bought for the strike period the day before they are active, and up to Tuesday, February 7. If they decide not to travel, they are able to claim a full refund on daily tickets (such as anytime and off-peak) with no administration fee.