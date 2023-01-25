Police urge residents of Derbyshire village to stay vigilant after suspicious incident involving three men

At 8.20pm on Monday, January 23, three men wearing decorators or builders clothing were seen looking up and down driveways on Main Road, Eyam.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and check their security measures following these reports.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information, or those who captured CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage of any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 919 of January 23:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

