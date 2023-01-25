Police urge residents of Derbyshire village to stay vigilant after suspicious incident involving three men
Officers have warned the residents of a Derbyshire village after a suspicious incident earlier this week.
At 8.20pm on Monday, January 23, three men wearing decorators or builders clothing were seen looking up and down driveways on Main Road, Eyam.
Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and check their security measures following these reports.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information, or those who captured CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage of any suspicious behaviour.
Anyone who can aid the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 919 of January 23:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.