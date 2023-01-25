News you can trust since 1855
Armed Derbyshire police use drones during raid operation to seize drugs

Armed Derbyshire police used drones as part of a drugs raid operation which led to the siezure of cannabis plants

By Phil Bramley
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 8:29am

Officers from Derbyshire’s Armed Response Unit worked alongside Erewash pllice to execute the search warrant in Ilkeston.

A spokesperson for the unit said: “The drone is part of the kit that we carry and deploy in a wide range of situations up and down the county.”

Police confirmed that a number of cannabis plants were discovered and seized during the operation.

An officer with the police drone