Research by Personal Injury Claims UK found Derbyshire accounted for 30% of all cyclist fatalities in the East Midlands. It was joined at the top of the list by Nottinghamshire, having registered the same amount of deaths since 2020.

Derbyshire, however, surpassed all other areas in the region when it came to the amount of serious and slight injuries sustained by cyclists after colliding with cars.

Despite this, Derbyshire also showed the biggest decrease in numbers across the board in the last three years. Figures including fatalities, serious and slight injuries and the number of collisions have decreased since 2020.

The East Midlands accounts for 27% of the national average of cyclist deaths.

Across the UK, the number of biker fatalities has been steadily declining in the past three years, with 141 reported in 2020, compared to 93 last year – and Derbyshire is following the trend.

Fatalities decreased 67% between 2020/21 and 2022/23, and those sustaining serious injuries fell by 12%. Cyclists who suffered slight injuries went down by 15%, and there was also a drop in the number of cyclist collisions with cars.

