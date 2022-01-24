Derbyshire MP calls for clean air zone on Peak District border to be paused

The Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone, which begins at the border with the Peak District, is due to launch in May this year. This will see taxis, lorries and vans with certain engines charged daily for travelling in Greater Manchester. Vehicles registered in Derbyshire that cross the border will also be charged.

On Thursday, January 13, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, announced that he would be asking the Government to pause the launch of the first phase of the zone. This would give vehicle owners in Greater Manchester more time to upgrade their vehicles, but Derbyshire residents would still face charges from May for driving in the zone.

Robert Largan, MP for High Peak, criticised this move, arguing that it would damage businesses across High Peak. He held an emergency meeting with Environment Secretary George Eustice last week, and said that he had asked for the charges to be paused for vehicles registered outside of Greater Manchester as well.

Robert Largan MP has hit out at plans to pause the Clean Air Zone for Greater Manchester residents only.

“Mr Burnham is saying he wants to pause his plans for vehicles inside Greater Manchester but continue with introducing daily charges for businesses based outside of the area in places like High Peak.

“At the same time, he is excluding businesses outside of Greater Manchester from the financial support available. This is completely nonsensical, and it also puts a huge number of jobs at risk across the region.

“I have held emergency meetings with Ministers to discuss the situation, and I warmly welcome the cross-party support for my campaign to extend the eligibility criteria for the Clean Air Fund to help High Peak businesses.

“I am now calling on the Mayor for a proper pause of his clean air zone, for vehicles both inside and outside Greater Manchester. The Mayor needs to use the pause to go back to the drawing board and rethink his plans. I will continue to work on a cross-party basis to try and sort this out and protect local businesses and jobs.”

If the scheme begins as planned in May, heavy goods vehicles registered outside of Greater Manchester, and which have a Euro 5 standard engine or earlier, will be subject to a daily charge of £60.00 when travelling in or through the region.

Coaches will also be subject to a £60.00 daily charge, taxis and private hire vehicles will face a £7.50 daily charge, and light goods vehicles will receive a £10.00 daily charge. There are currently no plans to charge private cars, motorbikes or mopeds.

Mr Largan has written to Mr Burnham, together with MPs from across the region, to encourage him to change the eligibility criteria for the Clean Air Fund- £120m of government funding to help those with eligible vehicles upgrade. Jake Berry MP, Andy Carter MP, Antony Higginbotham MP, Jason McCartney MP, and Esther McVey MP have all signed the letter.