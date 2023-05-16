Derbyshire MP and business leaders call on Government to upgrade M1 junction “causing misery” for residents

MPs and stakeholders gathered in Westminster this afternoon to call for improvements to Junction 28 of the M1 in Derbyshire – following a previous Westminster Hall Debate on the issue earlier this year.

The area is a well-known pitch point and Midlands Connect said that upgrading the junction is a popular idea amongst local residents. The group said that consumer research had shown that 82% of respondents supported improvements, with 51% stating that the improvements would be ‘very important’ for local businesses.

J28 of the M1 was described as “causing misery” for locals.

MPs are hoping to hear from local firms who have travelled to Westminster about the impact of problems at the junction, and what potential upgrades could do to boost the local economy.

Local leaders are recommending that these improvements should be considered for funding as part of the Government’s upcoming Road Investment Strategies (RIS), covering the period from 2025 to 2040.

Mark Fletcher MP said: “It is fantastic that we are able to have this roundtable event today on improving junction 28 of the M1.

“This junction is so important to my constituents. Many people in the area are stuck in delays daily as they travel to work or to appointments. Congestion is causing misery and pollution for the people of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

“We are calling on the Government to work with Midlands Connect and National Highways to prioritise improvements to this junction, in line with their levelling up targets.”

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, added: “Junction 28 is a key interchange in our patch. We are working with local politicians and councils to develop the best strategy for reducing delays in the area.