Jade Needham, 29, attacked her victim, along with another woman during a drunken night out in the town centre in July last year.

Derby Crown Court heard Needham was with a group of men on Burlington Street when she encountered the two women.

After an exchange of words she “ran and jumped” at the first victim, causing her to bang her head, then grabbed her by the neck and dug her fingernails into her skin.

Needham was with a group of males on Burlington Street when she encountered the two women

A prosecutor told the court Needham then “turned her attention” to another woman who came to help her friend.

He said: “She grabbed her hair and yanked her around – she punched her several times to the nose.

"The defendant kicked her to the face while pulling her hair. She kicked her to the face, head and body.”

A witness saw the victim “crying and screaming for the defendant to stop hurting her” while “covered in blood and being held down by the defendant”.

As the onlooker tried to help the victim, Needham wrapped her legs around her to prevent her escaping and she kicked him in the face.

The court heard when police arrived she resisted arrest while biting herself on the arm. After being pepper-sprayed Needham then spat in an officer’s face.

Needham, of New Street, Higham, admitted three counts of assault with actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

She also had two previous convictions for violence.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Needham she was “clearly an angry woman” however a pre-sentence report about the defendant’s troubled upbringing made for “miserable reading”.

He told Needham: “It does not excuse what you did but it gives an explanation as to the way you’re behaving.

"It’s not the first time you have behaved in an angry way – but it’s greater when you have had too much to drink.”

Judge Smith noted Needham had strong personal mitigation and a prospect of rehabilitation, having already sought help with Derbyshire Recovery Partnership.