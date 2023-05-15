Farmer left reveller unconscious on Chesterfield street with “vicious” unprovoked punch

William Sutton, 23, was caught on CCTV hitting his victim – who was stood talking with his hands in his pockets at the time – outside Chesterfield’s Aruba bar.

After delivering the “forceful blow” – knocking the complainant unconscious – Sutton was then seen fleeing as nearby police chased after him.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the defendant was arrested in a street nearby during the late-night fracas on November 6 last year.

Prosecutor Lynette Holland described how the nasty blow came about as police were called to deal with a large disturbance nearby.

She said: “As police turned to speak with another group the defendant attacked (the victim).

“It was a vicious single punch to (the victim’s) face at very close proximity and he was left unconscious on the road. He was just on a night out with friends.”

In a statement read out to the court the complainant described how he was “being a bit nosy” and had wandered over to investigate the troubled scenes on Corporation Street.

He said: “I can’t remember anything after the police van pulled up, my next memory is walking up on the floor next to a police van.

"I wanted to get up but an undercover cop told me I had sustained a head injury – I was surprised by how much blood there was.”

After being taken to hospital the complainant was found to have suffered a cut to his head and a small brain bleed.

Magistrates heard Sutton, who had no previous convictions, had attacked his victim while drunk.

His solicitor David Gittins said: “You will normally see people stomping and kicking, like they’re in UFC.

"But he doesn't do that. Why has he done it? Because he was drunk.”

Mr Gittins said Sutton had been studying at university in Liverpool, however he had been forced to leave after being called to take over the family farm due to “family circumstances”.

Mr Gittins added: “He was dunk and made a stupid decision.”

Sutton, of Weaddow Lane, Middleton-by-Youlgrave, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.