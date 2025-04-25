Derbyshire M1 services with no WiFi named third worst service station in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

M1 services in Derbyshire have been named one of the worst service stations for for HGV drivers.

A new nationwide study has named Markham Vale as the third-worst service station in the UK for HGV drivers – a disappointing result for Derbyshire’s flagship logistics hub.

The research, carried out by West Midlands-based freight company Breakwells Transport, scored over 30 service stations based on HGV parking availability and price, healthy food options, and hotel quality.

Despite its location on the M1, Markham Vale scored just 24 out of 100. It offers only three HGV spaces, charges nearly £20 for 24 hours, and lacks basic driver essentials such as WiFi or clear signposting — an issue that could raise eyebrows given the site’s position as a gateway for goods travelling through the region.

Leeming Bar on the A1 (M) ranks as the worst service station on the list, with Barton Park, on the A1 (M), ranked the second-worst service station.

Another Derbyshire services, Junction 29 Truckstop, were ranked as the fifth-worst service stations on the list.

The station, located off the M1 near Holmewood, costs £36.20 for 24 hours with a £9 meal voucher that can be spent at one of its two food outlets.

While the services offer 100 HGV spaces and are one of the bigger truck stops on the list, the lack of food and hotels, as well as the high price, have contributed to the low ranking.

A spokesperson for Breakwells said: “This list shows the inconsistency in the quality of UK service stations. Lorry drivers need to have suitable services available on their journeys to drive safely and well. Without proper rest and nourishment, drivers are more susceptible to fatigue, which is a major cause of accidents on the road.

“Every motorway should offer good service stations to stop at. More needs to be done, and so we’re calling on the government to ensure all drivers have facilities accessible to them that are well-kept and inexpensive to stop at.”

EG Group, a company which runs Markham Vale services, has been approached for a comment.