Heavy rain has flooded the railway in the Draycott area, between Long Eaton and Derby. This has caused disruption to East Midlands Railway trains on the London St Pancras - Sheffield, Newark Castle - Derby - Crewe and Nottingham - Derby - Matlock routes.Network Rail have a team on site to monitor the water levels and are trying to source pumping equipment. In the meantime, a speed restriction has been imposed in both directions.