Derbyshire floods: Heavy rain floods Derbyshire rail line – with passengers set to face disruption throughout today
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heavy rain has flooded the railway in the Draycott area, between Long Eaton and Derby. This has caused disruption to East Midlands Railway trains on the London St Pancras - Sheffield, Newark Castle - Derby - Crewe and Nottingham - Derby - Matlock routes.Network Rail have a team on site to monitor the water levels and are trying to source pumping equipment. In the meantime, a speed restriction has been imposed in both directions.
READ THIS: Met Office issues 24 flood warnings across Derbyshire – advising residents to move family, valuables and pets to safety
Trains running through the area between Long Eaton and Derby will be delayed by up to 20 minutes in both directions. At present, the problem is expected to continue for most of the day. Passengers should continue to travel as originally planned.