Met Office issues 24 flood warnings across Derbyshire – advising residents to move family, valuables and pets to safety
They include the River Derwent at Darley Dale, the River Wye in Bakewell, the River Amber at Ambergate as well as the River Erewash in Ilkeston. Flood warnings are also in place for Ashbourne, Ashford in the Water and Ewall
Meanwhile a further 29 flood alerts – which mean that flooding is possible have been issued in the county, including for the River Rother at Eckington and Killamarsh and the Lower Derwent at Belper.
The Agency said that river levels are rising as a result of heavy rainfall, with further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.
They add that in the areas where flood warnings have been issued, flooding (of property) is imminent and they advise moving possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and move family, pets and cars to safety. For further details and to keep up to date, visit the Government’s flood warning alert website.
The warnings come after the Met Office issued their own yellow warnings for high winds and heavy rains for Derbyshire, which remain in place until 9pm tonight. They say there is aa risk of flooding, travel disruption and potential power cuts.