Derbyshire drivers warned of road closures this week

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 28, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.

Drivers are being warned to watxch out for road closures this week.

• M1, from midnight, January 12 to 11.59pm February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A38, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, A38 Clover Nook to Tibshelf Services, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am February 5 to 5pm February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 9am February 7 to 3pm February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 28 to junction 26, hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 7 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29 to junction 28, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.