Derbyshire drivers warned of road closures this week

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows these closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

Drivers are being warned about the following road closures

• M1, from midnight, January 12 to 11.59pm February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29a, Lane closures for structure inspections.

• M1, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28, Lane closure due to communication maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 27, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure due to technology works.

• M1, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A38, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 28, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A38, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, A38 Clover Nook to Tibshelf Services, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am February 5 to 5pm February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.