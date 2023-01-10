But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week: A38, from 8pm January 3 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29, slip road closures due to structure maintenance, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

There are a number of lane closures this week for maintennce work on the motorway

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days: M1, from 8pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to Tibshelf Services, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

M1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Tibshelf Services to junction 28, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

M1, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to Tibshelf, Lane closures for survey works.

M1, from 8pm January 12 to 5am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

M1, from 9pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for barrier inspections.