Derbyshire passengers offered 50p train tickets

The sale runs until 4pm on Friday January 13 and is valid for travel between Tuesday, January 17 and Friday, March 10 on Northern services only.

The tickets will be sold for trains traveling through North of England including Derbyshire.

There are one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and another one million £1.50 tickets up for grabs from 10am today at www.northernrailway.co.uk or via the Northern app.

Northern has today announced a flash sale with five million train tickets for journeys across the North of England available from as little as 50p.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “This is our biggest ever Flash Sale – with 50p, £1 and £1.50 fares available across all parts of our network.

“We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons – so our hope is this sale will make five million of them – be they for days out, weekends away or catch-ups with friends - that bit more affordable. Customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p.

“We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.