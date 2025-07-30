Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays – as all traffic temporarily held due to accident on M1
Drivers are warned of long delays on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.
All traffic is currently being temporarily held on M1 Northbound between J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) and J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).
This is due to an accident earlier today (Wednesday, July 30).
Stationary traffic has built up in the area and National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.
