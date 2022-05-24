Derbyshire drivers warned of lane closures on M1 motorway

The latest expected roadsworks list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from midday, May 19 to 2pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction27, mobile lane closure for training.

• M1, from midnight, May 20 to 11.59pm June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers ae being warned of M1 road closures

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29 to junction 28, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 29, slip road and lane closure due to technology works.

• M1, from 8pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 31, Lane closures for Technology works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.