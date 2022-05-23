Police appeal after man dies in Derbyshire motorbike crash

Officers were called reports a motorcycle had left the road and collided with a wall in Cromford Road, Langley Mill, just after 10.15pm, on Sunday, May 22.
The rider, a man in his forties, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, but the man’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.
“Anyone who was driving nearby at the time with dash cam installed, which may have captured any footage of the motorbike, is asked to get in touch.
“We would also ask those in the Cromford Road area with private CCTV installed, to check their footage in case any of it may be useful to officers.
“The motorbike in question was green in colour.”
Contact police on 101 or online, quoting incident 22*293097.