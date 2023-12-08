Drivers may face delays to their journeys over the next few days – with a series of closures and roadworks impacting motorists across Derbyshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption along the route until March 2024.

Station Back Lane is also closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks are in place along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Bolsover until December 15.

Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.

Cavendish Road in Bolsover is shut until December 31 to allow for resurfacing works to be completed – along with Middle Street and Wells Street.

Roadworks are underway on the A615 Wingfield Road between Alfreton and Oakerthorpe – remaining in place until December 15.

Roadworks are taking place on Bakewell Road at Matlock until the end of January. Delays are likely on Dale Road South until December 10, and Church Road at Darley Dale is closed until December 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until December 22.