Derbyshire drivers warned of disruption as roadworks and closures take place across Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Matlock, Bolsover and Derby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption along the route until March 2024.
Station Back Lane is also closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.
Roadworks are in place along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Bolsover until December 15.
Cavendish Road in Bolsover is shut until December 31 to allow for resurfacing works to be completed – along with Middle Street and Wells Street.
Roadworks are underway on the A615 Wingfield Road between Alfreton and Oakerthorpe – remaining in place until December 15.
Roadworks are taking place on Bakewell Road at Matlock until the end of January. Delays are likely on Dale Road South until December 10, and Church Road at Darley Dale is closed until December 22.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
READ THIS: Flood warnings and alerts remain in place across Derbyshire – with fresh Met Office weather warning ahead of weekend
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until December 22.
Drivers travelling into Derby city centre may also face disruption – with roadworks taking place on Morledge, Derwent Street, Osmaston Road and Midland Road.