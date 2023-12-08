News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Flood warnings and alerts remain in place across Derbyshire –  with fresh Met Office weather warning ahead of weekend

A series of flood warnings and alerts are still in effect across Derbyshire – and a new weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire has been hit by heavy rain over the last 48 hours and more bad weather is forecast over the weekend.

A number of flood warnings and alerts from the Environment Agency remain in place across the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.

Most Popular
The River Amber at Ambergate - pictured here after flooding last year - is still subject to a flood warning.The River Amber at Ambergate - pictured here after flooding last year - is still subject to a flood warning.
The River Amber at Ambergate - pictured here after flooding last year - is still subject to a flood warning.

If a flood warning has been issued it means flooding is expected. Residents living in areas where a flood alert is in place are expected to turn off gas, water and electricity in their homes. They are advised to move things upstairs or to safety and – where possible – move family, pets and cars to safety.

READ THIS: Innovative project to help protect historic Peak District spa town at risk from flooding

The full list of flood warnings for Derbyshire, active as of 11.20am today (Friday, December 8) is below:

Flood warnings:

River Amber at Ambergate

River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage

River Trent at Cavendish Bridge.

Flood alerts:

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire

Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire

Lower River Rother

River Amber in Derbyshire

River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

River Trent in Derbyshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across Derbyshire – active between 9.00am and 11.45pm on Saturday, December 9. Forecasts indicate that wind speeds could reach between 45 and 55 mph.

Derbyshire residents were warned that some disruption to road, rail and air is likely. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges may also occur, and some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

Related topics:DerbyshireResidentsMet OfficeEnvironment AgencyPeak District