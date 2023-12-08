Flood warnings and alerts remain in place across Derbyshire – with fresh Met Office weather warning ahead of weekend
Derbyshire has been hit by heavy rain over the last 48 hours and more bad weather is forecast over the weekend.
A number of flood warnings and alerts from the Environment Agency remain in place across the county.
A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.
If a flood warning has been issued it means flooding is expected. Residents living in areas where a flood alert is in place are expected to turn off gas, water and electricity in their homes. They are advised to move things upstairs or to safety and – where possible – move family, pets and cars to safety.
The full list of flood warnings for Derbyshire, active as of 11.20am today (Friday, December 8) is below:
Flood warnings:
River Amber at Ambergate
River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage
River Trent at Cavendish Bridge.
Flood alerts:
Lower Derwent in Derbyshire
Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire
Lower River Rother
River Amber in Derbyshire
River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire
River Trent in Derbyshire.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across Derbyshire – active between 9.00am and 11.45pm on Saturday, December 9. Forecasts indicate that wind speeds could reach between 45 and 55 mph.
Derbyshire residents were warned that some disruption to road, rail and air is likely. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges may also occur, and some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.