A series of flood warnings and alerts are still in effect across Derbyshire – and a new weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office.

Derbyshire has been hit by heavy rain over the last 48 hours and more bad weather is forecast over the weekend.

A number of flood warnings and alerts from the Environment Agency remain in place across the county.

A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.

The River Amber at Ambergate - pictured here after flooding last year - is still subject to a flood warning.

If a flood warning has been issued it means flooding is expected. Residents living in areas where a flood alert is in place are expected to turn off gas, water and electricity in their homes. They are advised to move things upstairs or to safety and – where possible – move family, pets and cars to safety.

The full list of flood warnings for Derbyshire, active as of 11.20am today (Friday, December 8) is below:

Flood warnings:

River Amber at Ambergate

River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage

River Trent at Cavendish Bridge.

Flood alerts:

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire

Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire

Lower River Rother

River Amber in Derbyshire

River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

River Trent in Derbyshire.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across Derbyshire – active between 9.00am and 11.45pm on Saturday, December 9. Forecasts indicate that wind speeds could reach between 45 and 55 mph.