Derbyshire drivers warned of disruption as roadworks and closures hit busy routes across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Ripley and Derby
Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 31.
A lane closure is in effect on the West Bars Roundabout until March 29, to allow for traffic lights to be refurbished.
Drivers may face delays along Ashgate Road and Old Road, with roadworks taking place until March 15.
Roadworks are also underway on Top Road at Calow, and are set to be completed by March 19.
St Lawrence Road at North Wingfield is currently being impacted by roadworks – which will finish on March 15.
Wirestone Lane near Kelstedge is closed until March 25 to allow for urgent surface repairs to take place.
Roadworks are underway along Chesterfield Road in Matlock, and will be completed by March 28.
A section of the A61 (King Street/Chesterfield Road) in Alfreton will be closed between 8.00pm and 3.00am each day, from today until March 19. The closure is in effect between the route’s junctions with the B6025 and Hall Street.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
Roadworks may also cause disruption for those heading into Derby city centre over the next few days – with the routes impacted including Albert Street, Morledge and Victoria Street.