Four men arrested in connection with series of burglaries across Derbyshire

Officers have arrested and charged several people on suspicion of burglary across Derbyshire in recent weeks.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Mar 2024, 09:52 GMT
Christopher Turner, 38, of Chestnut Close, Cromford was charged in connection with a burglary at a house in Summer Lane, Wirksworth last month. He appeared before Magistrates in Derby on February 5 and was remanded into prison custody.

Neil Mann, of Welland Park Road, Market Harborough, has been charged with burglary after a break in at a home in Middlegate Field Drive, Whitwell on February 16. The 53-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on February 19 and was remanded into prison custody. He is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on March 18.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a home in Stonelow Road, Dronfield on February 18. The man has been questioned and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

A series of arrests have been made in recent weeks.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal after a break-in at an address in Lincoln Way, North Wingfield on February 21. He has been released on bail.