Four men arrested in connection with series of burglaries across Derbyshire
Christopher Turner, 38, of Chestnut Close, Cromford was charged in connection with a burglary at a house in Summer Lane, Wirksworth last month. He appeared before Magistrates in Derby on February 5 and was remanded into prison custody.
Neil Mann, of Welland Park Road, Market Harborough, has been charged with burglary after a break in at a home in Middlegate Field Drive, Whitwell on February 16. The 53-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on February 19 and was remanded into prison custody. He is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on March 18.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a home in Stonelow Road, Dronfield on February 18. The man has been questioned and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal after a break-in at an address in Lincoln Way, North Wingfield on February 21. He has been released on bail.