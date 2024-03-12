Chesterfield council gives go-ahead for 400 new homes in Staveley with new amendments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council previously granted conditional permission for the 22.3 hectare site scheme near Inkersall Road, Staveley, and its planning committee gave the go-ahead during a meeting on March 11 for Barratt David Wilson Homes after considering reserved matters to amend plans with changes to some of the houses, the removal a pumping station and reducing an open space area.

A council spokesperson stated: “The revised scheme for an amended site layout is considered to be acceptable in line with the remit of the outline permission and when considered against adopted local plan policy. The connectivity of the site is not diminished to any substantial degree as a result of the proposal.”

The site is a triangular-shaped piece of land to the east of the Trans Pennine Trail, in Staveley, which forms its western boundary and Inkersall Road runs along the opposite eastern side of the site with Inkersall Green Road running along the bottom to the south.

Barratt David Wilson Homes Has Been Given The Go Ahead For A Residential Scheme For 400 Homes On Greenfield Land At Staveley

Poolsbrook Country Park and Poolsbrook Caravan Park are also on the eastern side of the site.

The council had received 23 letters with concerns about the original scheme including its size, increased traffic, its proximity to the Trans Pennine Trail and wildlife, overcrowding at school, and increased pressure on GP services. and the loss of greenfield land.

In relation to the latest reserved planning matters, two residents further stated they were still concerned about the loss of greenfield land and a lingering smell of sewage.

One of the two residents said: “I cannot stop them building but I believe the new residents should have as much green spaces as possible, for not just open views, but for some wildlife to thrive in.”

Aerial Picture Of Barratt David Wilson Homes' Residential Scheme Site For 400 Homes At Staveley, Courtesy Of Google Maps

Chesterfield Borough Council stated it understood from the applicant that Yorkshire Water had been working in the area and those works were thought to be the cause of the smell.

As part of the approved reserved matters, the planning committee agreed to a re-plan for 21 of the 400 homes, a revised arrangement for a footpath link to the Trans Pennine Trail, changes to landscaping, the introduction of a tree impact assessment and the removal of a water pumping station resulting in a reduced open space area at the site.

The footpath or cyclepath aims to remove the bridge link and connect the development from a spine road via a cycleway across the east to Inkersall Road with an additional connection from the northern footway to Inkersall Road.

Yorkshire Water has stressed that developers need to ensure the development is set back from sewer lines to allow for future inspections and that the landscaping will not affect the drainage system although the council stated it appears the applicant has addressed these concerns.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust stated it was disappointed about the reduction of green space and it recommended the entirety of the former basin, pumping station area be retained as green open space to benefit biodiversity and residents.

The British Horse Society added there should be a multi-user link path between the Trans Pennine Trail and the entrance to Poolsbrook Country Park to the east of Inkersall Road providing a direct link to the Country Park.

Consultees including the Environment Agency, National Highways, the Coal Authority and Chesterfield Cycle Campaign offered no further comments on the agreed reserved matters.

A council spokesperson added: “All connections to and from the site will remain as approved and the minor internal route change means a reduced impact on the water course which is welcomed.