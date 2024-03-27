Derbyshire drivers warned of disruption and delays this week –as roadworks and closures hit busy routes across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell, Bolsover, Ripley and Derby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 31.
A lane closure is in effect on the West Bars Roundabout until March 29, to allow for traffic lights to be refurbished.
Parts of Hasland Road and Penmore Close are shut until April 8, as Cadent undertakes gas main renewal works.
Roadworks are taking place on Nethermoor Road, between Wingerworth and New Tupton, until March 29.
Drivers may face disruption on the A632 Chesterfield Road between Duckmanton and Bolsover, with roadworks underway along the route – which are set to be finished by March 29.
A section of the is B6014 closed until April 5, between the A61 at Stretton and the route’s junction with the B6036 Ashover New Road.
Roadworks are taking place on the A6 Ashford Road at Bakewell until March 29.
Roadworks are underway along Chesterfield Road in Matlock, and will be completed by March 28.
A section of New Road at Ambergate is closed until September 30 to allow for surface dressing works to take place.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the From A61 At Stretton To Junction With B6036
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
Roadworks may also cause disruption for those heading into Derby city centre over the next few days – with the routes impacted including Albert Street, Morledge and Victoria Street.