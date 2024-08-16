Derbyshire drivers warned of delays and congestion along M1 this afternoon – with lane closure currently in place
Drivers are set to face delays along the M1 in Derbyshire this afternoon.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported disruption along the M1 southbound in Derbyshire, due to a broken down vehicle.
The incident has taken place between Junction 29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and Junction 30.
One lane is currently closed along the M1, with traffic queuing in the area, and drivers are warned to expect delays of around 25 minutes.
