Derbyshire drivers warned as snow falls on number of Peak District routes – and ice impacts busy A-road
Motorists across Derbyshire were warned to drive safely – with snow and ice impacting routes across the Peak District.
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have urged drivers to take care if they are travelling in the Peak District today – with snow building on many higher routes.
Motorists were also warned that ice was impacting the A57 Snake Pass, with a gritting crew being redeployed to the route.
DCC confirmed that their teams gritted all primary routes in the Peak District at 4.00am – and will continue to go out as needed.