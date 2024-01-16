News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire drivers warned as snow falls on number of Peak District routes – and ice impacts busy A-road

Motorists across Derbyshire were warned to drive safely – with snow and ice impacting routes across the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have urged drivers to take care if they are travelling in the Peak District today – with snow building on many higher routes.

Motorists were also warned that ice was impacting the A57 Snake Pass, with a gritting crew being redeployed to the route.

DCC confirmed that their teams gritted all primary routes in the Peak District at 4.00am – and will continue to go out as needed.

