Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A61 Inner Relief Road in Chesterfield will undergo nightly closures between its junction with Hornsbridge Interchange and its junction with Whittington Interchange. The route will be shut between 7.00pm and 5.00am from today until March 9.

Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lane closure is in effect on the West Bars Roundabout until March 29, to allow for traffic lights to be refurbished.

The A61 in Chesterfield will be closed for several nights.

Motorists travelling along Storrs Road may also face delays, with roadworks taking place until March 6.

Station Back Lane is closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed, and roadworks are also taking place on Linacre Road until March 5.

A section of the A632 in Bolsover town centre will be closed until March 13 to allow for carriageway resurfacing works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long term roadworks are underway along Market Place in Heanor until April 30.

Drivers may face disruption on the A6 Dale Road between Matlock and Matlock Bath, with roadworks taking place until February 29.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.