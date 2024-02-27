Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Travel Derbyshire on Demand’ is a new service funded by the Government as part of Derbyshire’s Bus Service Improvement Plan. It is a trial ‘on demand’ project. Unlike a traditional bus service, it does not have a fixed route - passengers can simply travel between any two points within the operating area at a time that best suits them.

Passengers need to book to use the service, which is available for all sorts of journeys, including going to work, the shops, college, medical appointments and for leisure trips to see friends and family or a day out.

The new service is open to book anywhere within the operating area, which covers the whole of the Chesterfield Bolsover and North East Derbyshire Council areas. You can also travel to and from Kings Mill Hospital and Alfreton train station from within the operating area.

Travel Derbyshire on Demand runs Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm and on Saturdays between 8am and 5pm. It is not available on Sundays or public holidays.

To register, residents can either download the dedicated Travel Derbyshire on Demand app from the Apple or Google Play app store and follow the instructions or call 01773 317173. Customers will need to provide a name, mobile phone number and email address as part of this process. To book a journey, residents will need to specify a pickup or drop off time, and the team will do their best to meet requests.

Travel Derbyshire on Demand is free for elderly and disabled Gold Card holders when they travel from 09:30am to the end of service on weekdays and all day on Saturdays.

Adults can book a single journey for £4, with a 10-journey ticket costing £30.00 for adults and £22 for children child. Full list of fares and deals can be found online.

The service is available to anyone to use, however, it is focused on those residents who are in areas not on existing bus routes or when travelling to hard-to-reach destinations.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We’re pleased to launch this trial of ‘Travel Derbyshire on Demand’ to provide support to residents in these three areas, but particularly those not served by the existing bus network.

“Offering affordable and convenient transport to residents that don’t have a regular bus service is important, and we hope that this service can provide independence to those that need it.”

Roads Minister Guy Opperman said: “Local people deserve a modern, dependable, and affordable public transport system and I am delighted to have worked alongside the local council and local MPs to give Derbyshire County Council over £47 million to boost its bus services.