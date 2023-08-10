Roadworks are in place on Holywell Street in Chesterfield until November 24 – with Derbyshire County Council refurbishing traffic signals along the route.

Avondale Road in Inkersall remains closed until August 31, with major sewage installation works underway.

There are two sets of roadworks taking place along Chatsworth Road, with delays likely for drivers on this busy Chesterfield route.

Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.

Traffic control measures on Erin Road may lead to disruption for those travelling through Poolsbrook until Friday, August 11.

Cadent is undertaking essential gas maintenance on the A619 Worksop Road between Staveley and Mastin Moor – with work set to be completed by August 22.

The A61 Dronfield bypass will close for maintenance between 6.00am and 6.00pm on Saturday, August 12.

Roadworks are currently impacting a number of routes in Bolsover – including Wells Street, Victoria Street, Bretton Avenue, Chatsworth Close, Redacre Close, Station Road, Vale Close and Blind Lane.

Drivers heading through Dronfield will also be met with roadworks on Soaper Lane, Stubley Hollow, Holmesdale Road, Snape Hill Close and Brookview Court.

The long-term closure of the A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains in place until September 17, after Environment Agency flood protection works were undertaken.