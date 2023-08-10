All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Thursday, August 10
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
Lufthansa flight LH941 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 10.43am.
Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 10.35am.
Iberia Express flight IB3693 to Madrid – cancelled.
Aer Lingus flight EI3613 to Belfast – cancelled.
TUI flight BY2452 to Malta – estimated departure at 2.36pm.
TUI flight BY2492 to Burgas – estimated departure at 7.40pm.
Ryanair flight FR3724 to Paris – estimated departure at 8.51pm.
READ THIS: Chesterfield’s busy A61 set to close for three days to allow council maintenance work to take place
Air France flight AF1165 to Paris – estimated departure at 11.30am.
Saudia flight SV250 to Jeddah – estimated departure at 3.10pm.