All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Thursday, August 10

Derbyshire holidaymakers may face disruption to the start of their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

The bulk of today’s delayed flights are from Manchester Airport. Credit: DAVID SOANES - stock.adobe.comThe bulk of today’s delayed flights are from Manchester Airport. Credit: DAVID SOANES - stock.adobe.com
The bulk of today’s delayed flights are from Manchester Airport. Credit: DAVID SOANES - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:

Lufthansa flight LH941 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 10.43am.

Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 10.35am.

Iberia Express flight IB3693 to Madrid – cancelled.

Aer Lingus flight EI3613 to Belfast – cancelled.

TUI flight BY2452 to Malta – estimated departure at 2.36pm.

TUI flight BY2492 to Burgas – estimated departure at 7.40pm.

Ryanair flight FR3724 to Paris – estimated departure at 8.51pm.

Birmingham Airport:

Air France flight AF1165 to Paris – estimated departure at 11.30am.

Saudia flight SV250 to Jeddah – estimated departure at 3.10pm.

